BJP, Shiv Sena UBT Workers Clash In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Over Disha Salian Death Case

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Maharashtra): A scuffle broke out between Shiv Sena (UBT) and BJP workers outside a hotel where Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray is staying.
The clash between the workers took place over the Disha Salian murder case. Aadiya, son of former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, is on a visit to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.
The police had to resort to a mild lathicharge to bring the situation under control. After this incident, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council Ambadas Danve alleged that the police "are slaves of the BJP".
"When it was already known that the BJP would protest, why were there no prior measures taken by the Maharashtra Police? The police are not capable, if the police are not around, we will do whatever we can to crush them in our own way," Danve said.
The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is protesting against the Maharashtra government over the alleged sexual assault against two minor girls in Badlapur. In response, the BJP protested here demanding a strict punishment to the accused in the Disha Salian case.
BJP workers protested in front of the hotel where Aditya Thackeray was staying and asked Shiv Sena what they did in the Disha Salian death case while they were in power.
Meanwhile, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the airport here on Sunday while he was on his way to Jalgaon, activists of the Shiv Sena (UBT) stood outside the airport with black flags.