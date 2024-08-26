ETV Bharat / state

BJP, Shiv Sena UBT Workers Clash In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Over Disha Salian Death Case

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Maharashtra): A scuffle broke out between Shiv Sena (UBT) and BJP workers outside a hotel where Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray is staying.

The clash between the workers took place over the Disha Salian murder case. Aadiya, son of former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, is on a visit to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The police had to resort to a mild lathicharge to bring the situation under control. After this incident, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council Ambadas Danve alleged that the police "are slaves of the BJP".

"When it was already known that the BJP would protest, why were there no prior measures taken by the Maharashtra Police? The police are not capable, if the police are not around, we will do whatever we can to crush them in our own way," Danve said.