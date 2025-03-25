ETV Bharat / state

BJP-Sena Alliance In 2014 Broke Due To Dispute Over 4 Assembly Seats: Fadnavis

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said ties between the BJP and the then-undivided Shiv Sena broke for the first time in 2014 as the latter insisted on contesting 151 assembly seats in the state polls against the offer of 147 seats.

Fadnavis was speaking at an event to felicitate Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur here on Monday night. Mathur was BJP's Maharashtra in-charge in 2014. Fadnavis said the BJP had then planned to contest 127 seats and was willing to offer 147 seats to the Shiv Sena (for elections to the 288-member state assembly).

"We gave the Shiv Sena an ultimatum to contest 147 seats, and we decided to contest 127 seats, even as we believed would win more than 200 seats. The Shiv Sena would have the chief minister's post, while the BJP would have its deputy CM," the BJP leader said.

"We were told that the 'yuvaraj' had announced to contest 151 seats, and they were not willing to back down on that number," Fadnavis added without taking any name. Fadnavis said it seems the destiny then planned to make him the state's chief minister.

He also recounted discussions with senior BJP leader Amit Shah. "We spoke with Amit Shah and told him this was not the way to treat us. He spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Shah, Mathur and I were confident that we could put up a strong fight in the 2014 assembly elections," he said.