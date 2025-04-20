BJP Says Sukhu Govt Funnelled Money To National Herald, Cong Hits Back

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh is witnessing political turmoil over BJP's allegation that Congress government led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu funnelled advertisements worth crores to National Herald. The opposition party BJP has launched a scathing attack on the Sukhu government over this issue.

The BJP questioned the Congress government's move to give advertisements worth crores to the party-owned newspaper without any basis. At the same time, the Sukhu government has also hit back at the BJP and strongly criticised the previous BJP government led by Jairam Thakur for giving advertisements to newspapers in the state.

Chief Minister's Principal Media Advisor Naresh Chauhan defended the Sukhu government and said the BJP has passed wrong information to the public about the National Herald. "BJP claims that the National Herald newspaper is not published, but this is completely wrong. This newspaper comes regularly to my office, which is published in both Hindi and English languages. Copies of this newspaper will also be sent to BJP MP from Hamirpur Anurag Thakur and former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur. BJP is talking about giving advertisements worth Rs 2.34 crore to the National Herald, but this figure is completely wrong. In two years, advertisements worth Rs 1.1 crore have been given to National Herald published in Hindi and English," Chauhan said.

Chauhan targeted the BJP, saying that BJP leaders accusing Sukhu government have forgotten the advertisements given during their government. According to him, during their rule, the BJP government had given advertisements worth Rs 2,92,82000 to newspapers and magazines related to RSS and other organisations. He also presented the figures of advertisements given during the BJP rule in front of the media, which are as follows: Organiser/Panchjanya Monthly – Rs 1, 10, 10,000, Bharat Prakashan, Delhi – Rs 20, 20,000, Matri Vandana Monthly – 20, 17, 861, ABVP Shimla Monthly – 17, 64,000.

How did this controversy start

Actually, Jairam Thakur had said during a rally in Seraj assembly constituency, "The National Herald, which the people of Himachal would have never heard of, nor would the people of Himachal have ever read, except in the case of corruption. Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu's government gave advertisements worth about Rs 2.5 crore in two and a half years for the newspaper whose copy may not be published in Himachal Pradesh. The advertisement has been given only because it is Rahul Gandhi's newspaper. It is Congress's newspaper. ED offices are being surrounded by Congress across the country. This siege is being done because the ED has filed a charge sheet against Congress supremo Rahul and Sonia Gandhi in the money laundering case which named them."

Anurag Thakur slams Sukhu

Anurag Thakur also targeted Sukhu government and Congress in this regard. He said, "Congress's eco-system has been shaken by the ED's chargesheet in the National Herald case. The situation is such that a newspaper which has been running since the time of Pandit Nehru, was the money-lending unit of the Nehru-Gandhi family, which was made a private estate. National Herald is a weekly newspaper, the country does not know how much it prints in a week, but the Congress government of Himachal Pradesh has given many times more money to this newspaper than the daily newspaper, which has many editions," Thakur said.

Sukhu counters

When CM Sukhu was asked about BJP's allegations, he said, "National Herald is our newspaper. We will continue to give advertisements in it. There is no case of money laundering in National Herald. This could not be proved in 11 years."