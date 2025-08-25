BJP Says Dasara Inauguration By Banu Mushtaq Against Religious Sentiments

Bengaluru: The decision of the State Government to choose International Booker prize-winning writer Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the Mysuru Dasara festival atop the Chamundi Hills on September 22 has triggered a war of words between the ruling Congress and the BJP.

Former MP from Mysuru Pratap Simha and former Union Minister and expelled BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal have opposed the decision, saying it was not appropriate as Dasara is a religious celebration of Hindus and only a person who believes in the Hindu religious tradition should be invited to inaugurate it.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Sunday, Simha said he was not questioning Banu's selection because she is a Muslim or because of her religious belief, but because Dasara is a religious celebration of Hindus and not a symbol of secularism.

"I have great respect for Banu's literary achievements. The entire India is proud of her. But her selection was not correct," he said.

Further, he said, the Dasara festivities will kickstart after offering a special puja to Goddess Chamundeshwari. "Does Banu believe in the divinity of Goddess Chamundeshwari? Has she ever demonstrated that she is a devotee of the Goddess? If not, why are you inviting her to the inauguration? It is not a Government programme for someone to go and cut the ribbon," he said.

Yatnal, who is known for his anti-Muslim statements, said the selection of Banu was against the religious beliefs of Hindus. "Islam is against idol worship and it believes in one God and one scripture. Banu must clarify her stand if she believes in what Islam preaches or if she agrees that all beliefs will ultimately lead to salvation. Without this clarity, it is not right on her part to inaugurate Dasara," Yatnal said on his X handle.

Further, he said he has no objection if she is invited to inaugurate literary programmes or poetry recitals being organised as part of the Dasara festival.

Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa, who is also Mysuru District Minister, countered the argument, saying the Dasara festival is not a religious programme but a cultural expression of the state that includes all.

"So there is nothing wrong in inviting Banu Mushtaq. She has brought laurels to India, especially to Karnataka, by winning the Booker Prize. You want to see Banu as an Indian woman, or you want to segregate her (based on her religion). Dasara is a Nada Habba, and everyone should participate in it," he said.

Home Minister G Parameshwara brushed aside the BJP's argument as unwarranted. "Did Poet Nissar Ahmed not inaugurate Dasara in the past? Sir Mirza Ismail was Diwan of Mysuru province. BJP may think that it is a religious programme, but it is a Nada Habba and all are welcome to participate in it," he said.

He also dismissed the BJP's argument that Banu Mushtaq doesn't believe in Goddess Chamundeshwari. "Whether anyone believes in Chamundeshwari or not. But we will invite everyone. Going by their argument, will you celebrate this festival keeping a section of society out?" he asked.