ETV Bharat / state

BJP Rule In Maharashtra Worse Than Aurangzeb’s Time: Raut

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday called the BJP rule in Maharashtra worse than that of Aurangzeb and claimed that farmers were dying because of the saffron party.

He claimed that farmers, unemployed people and women are committing suicides in the state.

“It’s been 400 years since Aurangzeb was buried. Forget him. Are farmers in Maharashtra committing suicide due to Aurangzeb? They are doing it because of you," Raut said.

If the Mughal ruler committed atrocities, then what is the government doing, he asked. BJP leads the ruling Mahayuti coalition, also comprising the Shiv Sena and NCP, in the state. “Farmers are committing suicide. BJP's tenure is worse than that of Aurangzeb,” Raut said.