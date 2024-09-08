ETV Bharat / state

BJP Releases Sixth List of 10 Candidates for J-K Assembly Polls

author img

By PTI

Published : 20 hours ago

Bharatiya Janata Party has released a list of 10 candidates for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls, fielding RS Pathania from Udhampur East and Naseer Ahmad Lone from Bandipora.

BJP Releases Sixth List of 10 Candidates for J-K Assembly Polls
Representational Image (Getty Images)

New Delhi: The BJP on Sunday released a list of 10 candidates for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls, fielding RS Pathania from Udhampur East and Naseer Ahmad Lone from Bandipora. The three-phase elections to the 90-member Jammu and Kashmir assembly will be held on September 18, September 25 and October 1. The results will be declared on October 4.

According to the BJP's sixth candidates' list, Faqir Mohammad Khan will contest from the Gurez Scheduled Tribe (ST) reserved seat, Abdul Rasheed Khan from Sonawari and Ghulam Mohammad Mir from Handwara. Bharat Bhushan will contest the election from Kathua, Rajeev Bhagat from Bishnah and Surinder Bhagat from Marh. These three assembly seats are reserved for the Scheduled Caste (SC). The BJP has named Vikram Randhawa as its candidate from the Bahu assembly seat.

New Delhi: The BJP on Sunday released a list of 10 candidates for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls, fielding RS Pathania from Udhampur East and Naseer Ahmad Lone from Bandipora. The three-phase elections to the 90-member Jammu and Kashmir assembly will be held on September 18, September 25 and October 1. The results will be declared on October 4.

According to the BJP's sixth candidates' list, Faqir Mohammad Khan will contest from the Gurez Scheduled Tribe (ST) reserved seat, Abdul Rasheed Khan from Sonawari and Ghulam Mohammad Mir from Handwara. Bharat Bhushan will contest the election from Kathua, Rajeev Bhagat from Bishnah and Surinder Bhagat from Marh. These three assembly seats are reserved for the Scheduled Caste (SC). The BJP has named Vikram Randhawa as its candidate from the Bahu assembly seat.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BJPJK POLLSBJP LIST OF CANDIDATESJK ASSEMBLY POLLS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Average Household Spending on Food Less Than Half for 1st Time in Modern India

The Glacial Lake Outbursts: An Emerging Risk In The Himalayas

Explained: What Is Project Strawberry And Why Is It Being Called The Most Powerful AI Model

Blind Teaseller Kapil Parmar Wins India's First Medal In Judo At Paralympics

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.