BJP Releases 4th List for J-K Assembly Polls, Fields Party Chief Ravinder Raina From Nowshera

Jammu: The BJP Monday released its fourth list of candidates for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls, fielding its union territory unit president Ravinder Raina from Nowshera in the Jammu region. With the fresh list, the party has so far named 51 candidates, including 14 for the Kashmir Valley, where the BJP is yet to open its account in assembly elections.

Raina, who won from Nowshera in Rajouri district in the 2014 polls too, has been fielded again from his home constituency. The other names in the list are: former MLC Vibodh Gupta from Rajouri (ST) in the Jammu region; and Aijaiz Hussain (Lal Chowk), Arif Raja (Eidgah), Ali Mohammad Mir (Khansahib) and Zahid Hussain (Chrar-e-Sharief) from the Kashmir Valley.

The list was released on the approval of the party's central election committee. The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, which has a 90-member assembly, is going to polls in three phases on September 18, 25 and October 1. These six seats will vote in the second phase. This will be the first assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir since the revocation of Article 370 of the Constitution in August 2019 and the state's division in two union territories.