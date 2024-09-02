ETV Bharat / state

BJP Releases 4th List for J-K Assembly Polls, Fields Party Chief Ravinder Raina From Nowshera

author img

By PTI

Published : 14 hours ago

The BJP released its fourth list of candidates for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls, fielding its union territory unit president Ravinder Raina from Nowshera in the Jammu region.

BJP Releases 4th List for J-K Assembly Polls, Fields Party Chief Ravinder Raina From Nowshera
Representational Image (Getty Images)

Jammu: The BJP Monday released its fourth list of candidates for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls, fielding its union territory unit president Ravinder Raina from Nowshera in the Jammu region. With the fresh list, the party has so far named 51 candidates, including 14 for the Kashmir Valley, where the BJP is yet to open its account in assembly elections.

Raina, who won from Nowshera in Rajouri district in the 2014 polls too, has been fielded again from his home constituency. The other names in the list are: former MLC Vibodh Gupta from Rajouri (ST) in the Jammu region; and Aijaiz Hussain (Lal Chowk), Arif Raja (Eidgah), Ali Mohammad Mir (Khansahib) and Zahid Hussain (Chrar-e-Sharief) from the Kashmir Valley.

The list was released on the approval of the party's central election committee. The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, which has a 90-member assembly, is going to polls in three phases on September 18, 25 and October 1. These six seats will vote in the second phase. This will be the first assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir since the revocation of Article 370 of the Constitution in August 2019 and the state's division in two union territories.

Jammu: The BJP Monday released its fourth list of candidates for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls, fielding its union territory unit president Ravinder Raina from Nowshera in the Jammu region. With the fresh list, the party has so far named 51 candidates, including 14 for the Kashmir Valley, where the BJP is yet to open its account in assembly elections.

Raina, who won from Nowshera in Rajouri district in the 2014 polls too, has been fielded again from his home constituency. The other names in the list are: former MLC Vibodh Gupta from Rajouri (ST) in the Jammu region; and Aijaiz Hussain (Lal Chowk), Arif Raja (Eidgah), Ali Mohammad Mir (Khansahib) and Zahid Hussain (Chrar-e-Sharief) from the Kashmir Valley.

The list was released on the approval of the party's central election committee. The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, which has a 90-member assembly, is going to polls in three phases on September 18, 25 and October 1. These six seats will vote in the second phase. This will be the first assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir since the revocation of Article 370 of the Constitution in August 2019 and the state's division in two union territories.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BJPJK ELECTIONBJP CANIDATE LISTBJP CANIDATE LIST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained |The Balochistan Conundrum

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Unbelievable But True: Fruit Flies To Fly To Space During ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission In 2025

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.