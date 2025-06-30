BJP Finalizes Ramchander Rao's Name For Telangana Unit President Post, To File Nomination Soon

Hyderabad: The suspense over who will become the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) new Telangana state unit president has come to an end. Former MLC N Ramchander Rao's name has been finalized for this post, according to reports. Following this, the party high command has instructed Ramchander Rao to file his nomination for the post. Ramchander Rao will file his nomination at 2 pm on Monday.

In the last few weeks, the BJP's top leadership has been busy working on the selection of a leader who should be handed over the reins of the state president. The names of MPs Etala Rajender, Dharmapuri Arvind and K. Lakshman have been actively considered along with that of former MLC Ramchander Rao.

Former MLC and BJP leader Ramchander Rao (ETV Bharat)

After several deliberations at different levels in the party organisation and a close scrutiny of the prospective candidates, Ramchander Rao's name has been finalized by the BJP central leadership. It is learned that some senior leaders along with those from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have strongly proposed his name. Various factors were considered in the selection of the new state unit president candidate, and they include confronting the ruling Congress in the state, strengthening the party from the grassroots, and preparing for the local body elections.