BJP Protests Outside Kejriwal's Residence Over 'Sheesh Mahal' Expenditure

New Delhi: Several BJP leaders and party workers staged a protest outside former CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence in Feroz Shah area in Delhi against the alleged corruption in AAP government and extravagant expenditure in the renovation of his previous bungalow, which the saffron party has dubbed as 'Sheesh Mahal'.

Under the leadership of BJP state president Virendra Sachdeva, several workers demonstrated outside Kejriwal's residence. Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Vijender Gupta, BJP MPs, MCD leaders and councillors participated in the protest. The BJP has questioned the AAP government over the funding for the lavish renovations in 'Sheesh Mahal'.

In view of the protest, security has been tightened at the premises of Kejriwal's residence. A large number of paramilitary and police personnel, including women forces, have been deployed outside Kejriwal's residence and several layers of barricades have been set up around it.

BJP leaders and workers, participating at the protest are asking about the alleged irregularities in the construction of the former CM's bungalow. They said that Kejriwal will have to answer as to how he got so much money to fund the lavish decorations. They have asked as to whether the fundings came from alleged liquor scam, Punjab government or Delhi Jal Board.

Earlier on Wednesday, Sachdeva had said in a press conference that the mystery behind 'Sheesh Mahal' is deepening day by day. "The people of Delhi have now understood the corrupt nature of both Kejriwal government and AAP and Atishi's dummy government is its final resort. 'Sheesh Mahal' is like the pot of sins of Kejriwal government, which is now full," the BJP leader had said.

Sachdeva had said that a letter by a Public Works Department officer, appointed to look after the CM's bungalow, to a senior officer of his department has revealed that when Kejriwal had moved into the bungalow in 2022, some basic items were provided for decoration and daily use but when he vacated it after resigning in 2024, there were several luxurious goods, Sachdeva said.

The allocation list prepared by the department in 2022 was of one page, but now when the inventory list came out, it comprises eight pages. People of Delhi are stunned as to from where funds came for the gold plated toilet and washbasin, carpet worth over Rs 50 lakh and chandeliers worth a few lakhs, he said.

Sachdeva had said that Kejriwal will have to answer whether 'Sheesh Mahal' was decorated with the money from the alleged liquor scam or the school and hospital construction scam or looted from Punjab.