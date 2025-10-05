BJP Protests Bangladeshi Actress's Presence At Durgapur Carnival, Calls It An Insult To Goddess Durga
Party members staged a protest and formed a human chain Saturday in front of the office and the official residence of Durgapur SDO Sourav Chattopadhyay.
Durgapur: Condemning the presence of Bangladeshi actress Jaya Ahsan at the fourth Durga Puja carnival in West Bengal's Durgapur, the BJP said it is an insult to goddess Durga. Not only this, but the saffron party also took to the streets, demanding the resignation of the sub-divisional officer (SDO).
On Saturday, they protested and formed a human chain in front of the office and the official residence of SDO Sourav Chattopadhyay. BJP district vice-president Chandrasekhar Bandopadhyay took part in the demonstration. "Inviting a Bangladeshi citizen to the stage of the state government's Puja Carnival is an irresponsible and questionable decision. Ignoring the state's artistes and culture and bringing in stars from outside is an utter insult to the Bengalis," he said.
BJP members were heard shouting the slogan 'The pride of Bengal, why is a foreigner on the Bengali stage?' and showed placards reading 'Bangladeshi actress Jaya Ahsan go back'.
Reacting to the protest, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) said the BJP is trying to tarnish the culture of Bengal. "An artist has no caste, religion or fence. The arrival of an artist like Jaya Ahsan in Durgapur is a symbol of cultural exchange. It should not be painted in the colours of politics," Trinamool district president Narendranath Chakraborty said. "The BJP is repeatedly tarnishing the culture of Bengal. The people of Bengal will judge it," he added.
However, neither Ahsan nor the SDO made any statement on the row.
