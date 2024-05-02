BJP Promotes the Corrupt and Those Who Do Not Talk about People's Welfare: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Chirmiri (Chhattisgarh): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday claimed that the BJP promotes only two kinds of leaders, one who is corrupt and the other who speaks nothing about people's welfare and issues.

She said the BJP plans to make people dependent by providing them with 5 kg of ration, and asked people to seek jobs from the ruling party instead. Addressing a rally in Chirmiri town of Chhattisgarh's Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur district to canvass for Jyotsana Mahant, the Congress' candidate for the Korba Lok Sabha seat, she also claimed that the Narendra Modi government is handing over the country's assets to big billionaires.

People have to understand the kind of politics going on in the country, how the country is being attacked and what kind of leaders are being promoted, she said. Two kinds of leaders are being promoted in the BJP, she said.

The one who is most corrupt. They have gathered all the corrupt leaders and brought them into their camp. They first levelled allegations against corrupt leaders from other parties, put pressure on them and then brought them into the BJP. After joining the BJP, those leaders became clean and now they are facing no cases, she said.

The second type of leaders are those who do not talk about people's issues in their speeches, said the Congress general secretary. They don't talk about price rise, challenges you face. These two kinds of leaders are being pushed forward in the BJP. In Congress, we try to promote those leaders who understand people and work for them. We see how much they are dedicated to people and whether they consider people supreme or not, she said.

Vadra said that the Congress has named its manifesto Nyay Patra' as injustice has been done to people in the last ten years of the Narendra Modi government.

Injustice was not done to industrialists and big leaders; they are thriving. They (BJP) think they will secure the votes of people in the name of religion and they will not have to work for the people, she said.

BJP's plan is to make people dependent by providing them with 5 kg of ration, she said. They have been seeking votes from you in the name of 5 kg ration and religion. Be aware. Ask them to give employment and fill 30 lakh vacant posts, she added.

Of the 11 Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh, polling has been done in four in the first two phases of the general elections. The remaining seven seats, including Korba, will vote in the third phase on May 7.