BJP Promotes Mythical Sarasvati Civilisation, Dismisses Tamil Culture's Ancientness: TN CM Stalin

TN CM Stalin alleged that the BJP promoted the mythical Sarasvati civilisation without credible evidence while dismissing the rigorously proven antiquity of Tamil culture.

File photo of Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin (PTI)
By PTI

Published : June 13, 2025 at 5:28 PM IST

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday alleged that the BJP promoted the mythical Sarasvati civilisation without credible evidence while dismissing the rigorously proven antiquity of Tamil culture.

In a post on 'X,' Stalin said: "Even when confronted with carbon-dated artefacts and Accelerator Mass Spectrometry (AMS) reports from International Laboratories on the #Keezhadi excavations, they continue to demand “more proof.” And here is the "Proof".

But on the contrary, despite strong opposition from respected historians and archaeologists, the BJP continues to promote the mythical Sarasvati civilisation. They do so without credible evidence, while dismissing the rigorously proven antiquity of Tamil culture.

When it comes to #Keezhadi and the enduring truth of Tamil heritage, the BJP-RSS ecosystem recoils — not because evidence is lacking, but because the truth does not serve their script. We fought for centuries to unearth our history.

They fight every day to erase it. The world is watching. So is time. #Keeladi" On June 12, reacting to Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat's remark that further studies were needed to validate the ASI findings on an ancient civilisation at Keeladi in Sivaganga district, the chief minister alleged that the union government is continuously trying to hide and destroy the ancientness of the Tamil people.

