BJP Plans To Hold Delhi CM's Swearing-In Ceremony In Grand Manner

Swearing-in of Delhi CM will be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. CMs, MPs who took part in campaigning, and BJP 'vistaraks' will be among attendees.

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium decks up for Delhi CM's swearing-in (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 13, 2025, 6:45 PM IST

New Delhi: Returning to power in Delhi after 27 years, BJP wants to leave no stone unturned to ensure that the swearing-in ceremony of the new Chief Minister is held in a grand manner.

The CM's name has not been announced yet and speculations are underway on which MLAs will be included in the cabinet.

According to party sources, the oath taking ceremony of Delhi CM will held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns from his foreign trip.

CMs, deputy CMs, some ministers and MPs of the BJP-led states would grace the occasion. The party will invite more than 200 MPs and former MPs who participated at the Delhi poll campaign at the event. It has been learnt that more than 700 'vistaraks', who helped party to feel the pulse of voters, will also be among the invitees.

Discussions are underway to appoint a deputy CM along with the CM, considering the caste and social equations. There can be a cabinet of seven ministers. Apart from this, MLAs will also be appointed in the posts of speaker, deputy speaker, chief whip, deputy whip, Delhi Jal Board, Delhi Commission for Women and Delhi Development Authority.

Party sources said the meeting of the legislative party and the swearing-in ceremony are likely to be held after February 16, once PM Modi returns. Also, the CM's name will be revealed after the PM's return. Since Delhi is a union territory, the name of the CM needs to get an approval from the President of India, a source said.

OATH TAKING CEREMONYSWEARING IN OF DELHI CMPM MODIDELHI CM SWEARING IN CEREMONY

