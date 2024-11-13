ETV Bharat / state

BJP Offered Rs 50 Cr Each To 50 Cong MLAs To Remove Karnataka Govt: CM Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah alleged that the opposition BJP offered Rs 50 crore each to the 50 Congress MLAs to remove his government.

File photo of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (IANS)
By PTI

Published : 33 minutes ago

Mysuru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday alleged that the opposition BJP offered Rs 50 crore each to the 50 Congress MLAs to remove his government. He said none of the Congress MLAs agreed with it, due to which the BJP is now resorting to filing false cases against him.

"To overthrow the Siddaramaiah government somehow, they (BJP) offered Rs 50 crore to 50 MLAs. Where did they get so much money from? Did former Chief Ministers B S Yediyurappa, Basavaraj Bommai, Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra print the money?” Siddaramaiah asked after inaugurating public works worth Rs 470 crore in the T Narasipura assembly constituency in Mysuru district.

He said it was all "bribe money". "They have made crores of rupees. Using the money, they offered Rs 50 crore to each MLA," the chief minister alleged. "But none of our MLAs agreed for it this time. That’s why they have started a campaign to remove this government somehow. That’s why they are doing it (filing false cases)," Siddaramaiah said.

