BJP Nominating CP Radhakrishnan For VP Office Not Going To Benefit Tamil Nadu, Claims DMK

Chennai: Senior DMK leader TKS Elangovan on Monday said the BJP naming Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan as its candidate for the post of vice president is not "going to do anything good" to Tamil Nadu. Former Rajya Sabha MP, Elangovan, wondered why the DMK should support Radhakrishnan's candidature and said his party would abide by the decision of the INDIA bloc, in which his party is a major partner.

Radhakrishnan's nomination is an elevation to him, and "it is not going to do anything good" to Tamil Nadu, he said. Alleging the BJP regime at the Centre was insulting Tamil Nadu in all ways, he said Radhakrishnan's nomination comes against the background of the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, due by March-April 2026.

The BJP leadership has nominated a Tamilian to make a claim that it has done good for the Tamils, Elangovan told PTI Videos. "Also, the tenure (of the new vice president) is going to be only for about 2 years, which is the remainder of Jagdeep Dhankar's term," he said.