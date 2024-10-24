ETV Bharat / state

People Brought Under False Pretences For Priyanka Gandhi's Roadshow: BJP's Navya Haridas

Wayanad: A day after Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held a massive roadshow in the hill constituency, her BJP rival, Navya Haridas, on Thursday alleged that the huge turnout was ensured by bringing people from other districts, including Thrissur, under false pretences.

Haridas, the BJP candidate in the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll, alleged that people were brought there under the pretext of taking them for a shoot or a trip to the tourist spots in Wayanad and that is how there was a huge turnout for the roadshow.

She further said that Priyanka's arrival and roadshow were like a seasonal festival which only comes once every year. "But, the people will see through it," the BJP candidate, who will file her nomination papers on Thursday, said.

Haridas also hit out at Priyanka, who had filed her nomination on Wednesday, by saying that the Congress general secretary was a big candidate only on the basis of her prominent political family background.

"However, a corporation councillor like me is a person who has years of experience of working with the people and came forward by working at the grassroots level.