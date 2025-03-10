BJP Names Somu Veerraju As Party Candidate For MLC Polls In Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: The BJP on Monday announced Somu Veerraju as its candidate for the forthcoming MLC elections in Andhra Pradesh. Biennial elections for five members of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council (MLCs), who will be elected by MLAs, were notified by the Election Commission recently, with the polling date scheduled on March 20.

“The central election committee of the BJP has chosen the following name (Somu Veerraju) for the ensuing biennial elections to the Legislative Council of Andhra Pradesh,” said BJP National General Secretary & headquarters in charge Arun Singh in a press release.

With this, all five candidates from the NDA alliance of TDP, BJP and Janasena have been announced. The YSRCP has decided not to contest as it does not enjoy a sufficient number of MLAs in the House.