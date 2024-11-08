ETV Bharat / state

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, Editors Of Kannada News Portals Booked For Allegedly Spreading Fake News

Bengaluru: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and editors of some Kannada news portals have been booked for allegedly spreading fake news linking a farmer's suicide to land disputes with Waqf Board, police said on Friday.

Sharing the article of the news portals on 'X', the Bengaluru South MP on November 7 alleged that a farmer in Haveri district died by suicide after finding his land had been taken over by the Board.

"In their haste to appease minorities, CM@Siddaramaiah @BZ ZameerAhmed K have unleashed catastrophic effects in Karnataka that are becoming impossible to contain with every passing day," Surya alleged.

The post was deleted by the MP later after the Haveri district Superintendent of Police termed the news article as fake.