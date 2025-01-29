BJP MP Sudhakar Revolts Against Vijayendra, Seeks His Removal As Karnataka BJP Chief

Bengaluru: After senior party leaders Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and Ramesh Jarkiholi, Chikkaballapur MP K Sudhakar revolted against Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra accusing him of running the party as his fiefdom.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Sudhakar, former Health Minister, urged the party high command to intervene and relieve Vijayendra from the state BJP president post before it was too late.

He accused Vijayendra of appointing Chikkaballapur district BJP president without consulting him or other leaders in the district. "Those who tried to defeat me in the assembly and Lok Sabha elections are given responsibilities in the party," he said.

Not only in his district, Vijayendra has not taken senior leaders of the party including former CM Basavaraj Bommai, Opposition Leader in Assembly R Ashok into confidence while appointing 13 district presidents.

"He has appointed his chelas (followers) as district presidents. It was done with the sole intention to win the election to be held for the State BJP President post next month. Vijayendra is trying to rig the entire process of election," Sudhakar charged.

He said that he was forced to come to the media and speak against Vijayendra after all his efforts to get these issues redressed in the party forums. "Not only me there are several senior leaders who are upset with Vijayendra's style of functioning," he accused.

He said he and others who had faced problems from Vijayendra and his team would write a letter to the party high command explaining how the party's image was being ruined by the latter. "We request the party high command to make Vijayendra mend his ways or replace him with a person acceptable to all," he said.