If Supreme Court's Job Is To Make Laws, Then Parliament Should Be Closed, Says BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

Ranchi: BJP MP from Godda Nishikant Dubey on stirred a controversy by stating that if framing laws is the responsibility of the Supreme Court, then the Parliament should be shut down.

Dubey's statement came after the Supreme Court raised a few objections to the Waqf Act. Earlier, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar had also questioned division of powers between the judiciary and the legislature. Dubey took to his X handle and wrote, "If the Supreme Court frames laws, then the Parliament House should be closed". The apex court is hearing petitions against the Waqf Act.

Earlier, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju had said that the Supreme Court should not interfere in legislative matters, as division of powers is clearly defined in the Constitution. Rijiju stressed that the government and the judiciary should respect each other's jurisdictions. Now, Dubey has questioned the Supreme Court's jurisdiction with his tweet.

Reacting to Dubey's statement, some constitutional experts argued that the function of the Supreme Court is not to make laws but to protect the Constitution. If the Parliament makes laws arbitrarily and the court remains silent, it can be a threat to democracy, they said. The Indian Constitution is based on the principle of separation of powers, in which it is necessary to maintain a balance between the legislature, executive, and judiciary.

After the Supreme Court red-flagged three key aspects of the Waqf Act, 2025 and suggested it could stay them, the Centre told the court that it would neither make any appointments to Waqf Boards nor change the character of Waqfs, including ‘waqf-by-user’ that are notified and registered as such until the next hearing on May 5.