Kangana Ranaut Does It Again, Compares Trump With Modi Only To Regret It

Shimla: BJP's Mandi MP and Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut stirred a controversy on Thursday with her now-deleted social media post comparing US President Donald Trump with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ranaut took to X and wrote, "He (Donald Trump) is the US President, but the world's most beloved leader is Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is Trump's second term, but the Indian Prime Minister's third term. Of course Trump is an alpha male, but our PM is the father of all alpha males. What do you think?'

Ranaut's post went viral within moments of her posting it. However, Ranaut did not realise that her party would not support her on the post and this prompted her to delete it. In another post, she wrote, "National President JP Nadda called me and asked me to delete the post. This tweet was from Trump to Apple CEO Tim Cook regarding stopping the manufacturing of iPhones in India. I regret posting my personal views. As per the instructions, I have also immediately deleted it from Instagram. Thank you".

Trump on Thursday said that he had spoken with Apple CEO Tim Cook and asked him to limit Apple's expansion in India. "I had a little problem with Tim Cook yesterday. I said to him, my friend, I am treating you very good. You are coming up with $500 billion but now I hear you are building all over India. I don't want you building in India. You can build in India, if you want to take care of India because India is one of the highest tariff nations in the world, so it is very hard to sell in India," President Trump said while addressing a news conference in Doha, Qatar.