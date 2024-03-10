Haryana BJP MP Brijendra Singh Quits over 'Compelling Political Reasons', Joins Cong

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 2 hours ago

BJP MP Brijendra Singh Quits over 'Compelling Political Reasons', May Join Cong

Taking to his 'X' handle, BJP MP Brijendra Singh announced his resignation from the party's primary membership citing 'compelling political reasons'. Later, he joined the Congress.

Chandigarh: BJP Lok Sabha MP from Haryana's Hisar, Brijendra Singh joined Congress in presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge. Earlier this morning, he resigned from the primary membership of BJP citing 'compelling political reasons'.

Former bureaucrat Singh announced his resignation on his X handle. "I have resigned from the primary membership of BJP due to compelling political reasons. I extend gratitude to the party, National President Sh. JP Nadda, Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi, & Sh Amit Shah for giving me the opportunity to serve as the Member of Parliament for Hisar," he tweeted.

After terdering his regisnation, Singh went to Kharge's residence. In the presence of senior Congress leaders Ajay Maken, Deepak Babaria and Mukul Wasnik, he joined the party. Sources said that he may be fielded from his home turf Hisar. Rumours were on that BJP could have denied him ticket from Hisar.

Singh is son of former Union minister, Chaudhury Birendra Singh, who had quit the grand old party to join the saffron party in 2014. He had defeated Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) candidate Dushyant Chautala and Bhavya Bishnoi, who was then with Congress, to win Hisar in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Congress general secretary Kumari Selja congratulated Singh for joining the Congress. "Today is a day full of joy for me because our relationship with Chaudhury Birendra Singh ji's family goes back generations. Today he is returning to Congress again. I heartily welcome Brijendra Singh and hope that soon Chaudhury Birendra Singh will also join Congress and the fight for justice," she tweeted.

Read more

  1. BJP MP Kunar Hembram resigns ahead of Modi's Bengal visit; calls it 'personal'
  2. LS Polls: BJP Eyes Foray in Kerala, the Last Leftist Bastion; Challenges Still Remain
  3. 'Govt Doesn't Want Fair Election': Congress, TMC up ante on BJP over Arun Goel's Resignation
Last Updated :2 hours ago

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Crouching Tigers, Hidden Elephants Are Out: A Tale of Man-Animal Conflicts

Malaysia Airlines MH-370 Disappearance Completes 10 Years: Here Is What We Know Today

Justice B V Nagarathna: Time to Break Glass Ceiling, Women to Strive Ahead

Bus on Roof Called 'Shan-E-PEPSU': Retired Employee's Unique Way to Thank Punjab Roadways

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.