Haryana BJP MP Brijendra Singh Quits over 'Compelling Political Reasons', Joins Cong

Chandigarh: BJP Lok Sabha MP from Haryana's Hisar, Brijendra Singh joined Congress in presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge. Earlier this morning, he resigned from the primary membership of BJP citing 'compelling political reasons'.

Former bureaucrat Singh announced his resignation on his X handle. "I have resigned from the primary membership of BJP due to compelling political reasons. I extend gratitude to the party, National President Sh. JP Nadda, Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi, & Sh Amit Shah for giving me the opportunity to serve as the Member of Parliament for Hisar," he tweeted.

After terdering his regisnation, Singh went to Kharge's residence. In the presence of senior Congress leaders Ajay Maken, Deepak Babaria and Mukul Wasnik, he joined the party. Sources said that he may be fielded from his home turf Hisar. Rumours were on that BJP could have denied him ticket from Hisar.

Singh is son of former Union minister, Chaudhury Birendra Singh, who had quit the grand old party to join the saffron party in 2014. He had defeated Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) candidate Dushyant Chautala and Bhavya Bishnoi, who was then with Congress, to win Hisar in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Congress general secretary Kumari Selja congratulated Singh for joining the Congress. "Today is a day full of joy for me because our relationship with Chaudhury Birendra Singh ji's family goes back generations. Today he is returning to Congress again. I heartily welcome Brijendra Singh and hope that soon Chaudhury Birendra Singh will also join Congress and the fight for justice," she tweeted.