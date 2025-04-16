BJP MP Asks Parliamentary Standing Committee On Home Affairs Chairman To Send Team To Violence-Hit Murshidabad

New Delhi: BJP's MP from Bishnupur Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal, Soumitra Khan on Wednesday appealed Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs to ensure an urgent visit of the panel to the violence affected districts of the state.

Khan also appealed Agarwal to summon West Bengal Director General of Police (DGP) as well as Murshidabad Superintendent of Police (SP) over the violence. In a letter to Agarwal, a copy of which is available with ETV Bharat, Khan said urgent action is needed over the violence in Murshidabad.

“I am writing to formally request your kind attention and action regarding the recent serious concerns emerging from Murshidabad, particularly affecting the local Hindu community. In light of the distressing reports and allegations from survivors in the region, it is understood that the standing committee will undertake an urgent visit to assess the ground reality,” Khan said. He appealed to Agarwal to lead the delegation of the standing committee to Murshidabad for an on-site review of the situation. "Such a visit will help ascertain the truth behind the claims and ensure that justice and transparency are upheld", he said.

“I request you to summon the Director General of Police, West Bengal as well as the Superintendent of Police, Murshidabad, to present a detailed status report of the investigation conducted so far,” Khan said in his letter. He said that their presence and insights would aid the committee in forming an informed opinion and recommending necessary actions. Meanwhile, an initial report compiled by the security agencies over the Murshidabad violence pointed to the involvement of suspected Bangladeshi miscreants in the violence.

A Central security agency has also submitted its report on the violence to the Home Ministry. At least three people were killed in a violence in Murshidabad in West Bengal on Monday following a protest over the Waqf Amendment Act.