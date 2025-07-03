BJP MLC Ravikumar Faces Wrath For His 'Derogatory Remarks' Against Karnataka Chief Secretary

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP MLC N Ravikumar has once again found himself in the line of fire. This time too for his sexist and derogatory remarks against Karnataka Chief Secretary Shalini Rajaneesh.

In a video clip that went viral, Ravikumar, in a casual conversation with party colleagues and a police officer, is heard saying, "During the day time Chief Secretary is for the Chief Minister, and during night hours, she is for the Government."

It is being said that Ravikumar made this remark on June 30 when the BJP staged a protest at Vidhana Soudha opposing the State Government's drive to clear encroachments on forest land in Kadugodi.

After the protest, a delegation of the BJP leaders, led by Opposition Leader in the Karnataka Legislative Council Chaluvadi Narayanaswamy, went to the Chief Secretary's office to submit a memorandum. But the CS was not present in the office at that time. It was then that Ravikumar made the objectionable comments, inviting widespread condemnation and outrage.

A delegation of Congress leaders, led by senior Congress leader Salim Ahmed, on Thursday met Basavaraj Horatti, Chairman of the Legislative Council and demanded action against Ravikumar. They also sought termination of his council membership while accusing him of being a habitual offender.

Women and Child Welfare Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar demanded an unconditional apology from Ravikumar. "If he doesn't tender an apology, he will have to face protests wherever he goes," she said.

The Congress also lodged a complaint with the State Women's Commission against Ravikumar. Two months back, Ravikumar had made a derogatory comment on Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Tarannum and tendered an unconditional apology following a rap from the Karnataka High Court. The case is still going on.

While participating in a party's protest in Kalaburagi in May, Ravikumar had said he would wonder if the Deputy Commissioner had come from Pakistan.

"BJP leaders in the state have a tendency of insulting women. Just a few days ago, he (Ravikumar) had spoken ill about a senior IAS officer. I want to question the BJP central leadership if they endorse and justify Ravikumar's remarks," Hebbalkar said.

Meanwhile, Ravikumar on Friday asserted that he has not made any derogatory remarks against the Chief Secretary. "I am appalled that a remark against the (Karnataka) Chief Secretary purportedly made by me is making rounds in some sections of the print media and social media. Let me assert with all the forces at my command - that I have not made any derogatory remarks against the Chief Secretary," Ravikumar said in a statement issued here.

He said he had been in Hyderabad for the last three days on official work and was shocked to learn that a statement attributing to him was making the rounds.

"I am supposed to have made the derogatory statement against the Chief Secretary on the day we had a protest demonstration in front of the (Mahatma) Gandhi statue near Vidhana Soudha. I neither delivered the speech nor spoke to the media. So, the question of making derogatory remarks against the Chief Secretary does not arise at all," he explained.

He challenged the Congress leaders to produce evidence against him. "I am pained that the media too did not bother to verify whether I have made such remarks or not. The report that is making rounds is absolutely baseless, misleading, mischievous and slanderous. I totally deny speaking against the Chief Secretary," Ravikumar asserted.