ETV Bharat / state

BJP MLAs Wave Black Flags In Bengal Assembly, Demand Speaker's Resignation

BJP MLAs waved black flags and raised slogans against the speaker, alleging that he was not impartial in the House.

BJP MLAs waved black flags and raised slogans against the speaker, alleging that he was not impartial in the House.
File Photo: BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari shouts slogans during a protest outside the State Assembly, in Kolkata, Tuesday (PTI)
author img

By PTI

Published : Mar 20, 2025, 3:10 PM IST

Kolkata: BJP legislators on Thursday staged a walkout from the West Bengal assembly, waving black flags and raising slogans against Speaker Biman Banerjee, demanding his resignation.

Immediately after the commencement of the day's proceedings, the opposition BJP legislators started waving black flags and sloganeering against the Speaker, alleging that he was not impartial, and democracy was being trampled in the House.

Amid the din, the discussion on the Appropriation Bill was taken up in the House. Some BJP MLAs trooped into the Well of the House and tore documents of the assembly while protesting.

After demonstrating for more than 35 minutes, the BJP legislators staged a walkout from the assembly. The saffron party legislators also burnt an effigy of the Speaker outside the assembly premises.

Alleging that Banerjee was not allowing the BJP MLAs to speak in the House, they said their protest was also against black flags allegedly being shown to the opposition legislators, who were led by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari when they on Wednesday visited Baruipur, the constituency of the Speaker.

Kolkata: BJP legislators on Thursday staged a walkout from the West Bengal assembly, waving black flags and raising slogans against Speaker Biman Banerjee, demanding his resignation.

Immediately after the commencement of the day's proceedings, the opposition BJP legislators started waving black flags and sloganeering against the Speaker, alleging that he was not impartial, and democracy was being trampled in the House.

Amid the din, the discussion on the Appropriation Bill was taken up in the House. Some BJP MLAs trooped into the Well of the House and tore documents of the assembly while protesting.

After demonstrating for more than 35 minutes, the BJP legislators staged a walkout from the assembly. The saffron party legislators also burnt an effigy of the Speaker outside the assembly premises.

Alleging that Banerjee was not allowing the BJP MLAs to speak in the House, they said their protest was also against black flags allegedly being shown to the opposition legislators, who were led by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari when they on Wednesday visited Baruipur, the constituency of the Speaker.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

WEST BENGAL ASSEMBLYSUVENDU ADHIKARIBJP MLAS WAVE BLACK FLAGS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pune’s Elderly Choose Love Over Loneliness, 90 Seniors Remarry, Many Opt for Live-In Partnerships

Litter To Lane (Part 1): How India Is Turning Plastic Waste Into Roads

Analysis | Constitutional Monarchy Again In Nepal?

Back To Roots: Tamil Nadu Techie Leaves Lucrative US Job To Revive Parched Farmlands In His Native Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.