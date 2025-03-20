BJP MLAs Wave Black Flags In Bengal Assembly, Demand Speaker's Resignation

Kolkata: BJP legislators on Thursday staged a walkout from the West Bengal assembly, waving black flags and raising slogans against Speaker Biman Banerjee, demanding his resignation.

Immediately after the commencement of the day's proceedings, the opposition BJP legislators started waving black flags and sloganeering against the Speaker, alleging that he was not impartial, and democracy was being trampled in the House.

Amid the din, the discussion on the Appropriation Bill was taken up in the House. Some BJP MLAs trooped into the Well of the House and tore documents of the assembly while protesting.

After demonstrating for more than 35 minutes, the BJP legislators staged a walkout from the assembly. The saffron party legislators also burnt an effigy of the Speaker outside the assembly premises.

Alleging that Banerjee was not allowing the BJP MLAs to speak in the House, they said their protest was also against black flags allegedly being shown to the opposition legislators, who were led by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari when they on Wednesday visited Baruipur, the constituency of the Speaker.