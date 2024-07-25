MUDA Scam: BJP-JDS MLAs Sleep Inside Karnataka Assembly; Seek CM Siddaramaiah's Resignation

All MLAs And MLCs Carried Their Bedding Inside The House While Wearing Pajamas. (Source: ETV Bharat)

Bengaluru: The BJP unit of Karnataka including leader of opposition R Ashok and BJP Karnataka president BY Vijayendra staged a protest all night at the assembly on Wednesday, July 24, demanding a detailed discussion in the House on the alleged fraudulent allotment of sites by the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

Additionally, the protesting MLAs also claimed that the incumbent Congress government is avoiding the Rs 180 crore Valmiki Corporation illegal money transfer issue in the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Assembly.

They protested against the Congress government, Speaker UT Khader, and Siddaramaiah by holding demonstrations, showcasing placards, and singing "bhajans" in response to their refusal to allow a discussion. The opposition's adjournment motion notice about the MUDA scam was refused by Assembly Speaker Khader, which prompted MPs from the opposition to hold a day-and-night long protest within the assembly.

During the dharna, the BJP members were joined in by the JD(S) MLAs. They called for the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, labelling him as the "father of the MUDA scam". he saffron party claimed that the funds allotted for the development of SC communities were misused by the grand old party for personal benefits.

"We demand the resignation of the corrupt Chief Minister, condemn the Mysore Muda scam in which Siddaramaiah is involved, and demand the resignation of the chief minister. An hour-long sit-in satyagraha has been started in the Vidhan Soudha with BJP and JDS members of both houses against the zero-development Congress government, including the multi-crore corruption of the Valmiki Development Corporation," State party president Vijayendra posted on X.

All MLAs and MLCs carried their bedding inside the House while wearing pajamas. Later, they carried on their nocturnal protest against the Siddaramaiah government by lying down on the green carpet inside the Legislature Assembly Hall.

After preparing rice, sambar, curd, and a meal of chicken and mutton, the protestors dined within the premises while continuing to sing devotional songs critical of the Siddaramaiah government.



R Ashok, who spoke after beginning the night sit-in, said that the speaker finally offered them to arrange for a meal during the sit-in without allowing a discussion on the MUDA scam in the House. "We have rejected his treatment," he remarked.