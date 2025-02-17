ETV Bharat / state

LoP Suvendu Adhikari, Three BJP MLAs Suspended From West Bengal Assembly Session

Kolkata: Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari and three other BJP MLAs, Vishwanath Karak, Agnimitra Pal and Bankim Ghosh, were suspended for "unruly behaviour" from the ongoing budget session on Monday. This is for the fourth time that Adhikari has been suspended.

Speaker Biman Banerjee has suspended the four BJP MLAs till the end of this session or for 30 days, whichever is earlier. BJP MLAs protested inside the House and staged a walkout.

At the end of the Question Hour this morning, BJP members alleged that Saraswati Puja is not being allowed in the state. Led by Agnimitra Pal, all women MLAs brought an adjournment motion in this regard. Speaker did not allow a discussion on this, saying the MLAs can take this issue during the discussion on the Governor's speech or the Question Hour.

When Banerjee rejected the adjournment motion, BJP MLAs created a ruckus inside the House. They came down to the well of the House, tore business papers and threw those away. Then they raised slogans and demanded a statement from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in this regard.

The Speaker repeatedly warned the MLAs against unruly behaviour. He told Adhikari, "Being the Leader of Opposition, if you behave like this, you will face punishment." However, Adhikari along with other BJP MLAs continued to protest. After this, they staged a walkout. Banerjee stressed that if they walked out, then they may face punishment but the MLAs ignored his warning.

BJP MLAs alleged that the Chief Minister is not allowing Saraswati Puja at her own college and this reveals the situation in the entire state.