LoP Suvendu Adhikari, Three BJP MLAs Suspended From West Bengal Assembly Session

Kolkata: Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari and three other BJP MLAs, Vishwanath Karak, Agnimitra Pal and Bankim Ghosh, were suspended for "unruly behaviour" from the ongoing budget session on Monday. This is for the fourth time that Adhikari has been suspended.
Speaker Biman Banerjee has suspended the four BJP MLAs till the end of this session or for 30 days, whichever is earlier. BJP MLAs protested inside the House and staged a walkout.
At the end of the Question Hour this morning, BJP members alleged that Saraswati Puja is not being allowed in the state. Led by Agnimitra Pal, all women MLAs brought an adjournment motion in this regard. Speaker did not allow a discussion on this, saying the MLAs can take this issue during the discussion on the Governor's speech or the Question Hour.
When Banerjee rejected the adjournment motion, BJP MLAs created a ruckus inside the House. They came down to the well of the House, tore business papers and threw those away. Then they raised slogans and demanded a statement from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in this regard.
The Speaker repeatedly warned the MLAs against unruly behaviour. He told Adhikari, "Being the Leader of Opposition, if you behave like this, you will face punishment." However, Adhikari along with other BJP MLAs continued to protest. After this, they staged a walkout. Banerjee stressed that if they walked out, then they may face punishment but the MLAs ignored his warning.
BJP MLAs alleged that the Chief Minister is not allowing Saraswati Puja at her own college and this reveals the situation in the entire state.
When proceedings resumed after the BJP MLAs walked out, the Speaker said, "I have received a notice under Rule 348 of the Assembly proceedings. I request Nirmal Ghosh to read it out."
Then Nirmal Ghosh said, "The Opposition members will protest, it is their democratic right. But running directly towards the Speaker's chair and throwing business paper, are against parliamentary rules. So exemplary punishment should be given against this behavour. They should be suspended."
After this, the Speaker said, "Shuvendu Adhikari, Bankim Ghosh, Vishwanath Karak and Agnimitra Pal are being suspended from the proceedings of the House till the end of this session or for 30 days."
Later Adhikari said, "I was suspended today for speaking about the rights of Hindus." He also alleged that Vishwanath Karak was not present in the Assembly during the uproar but was suspended.
State parliamentary affairs minister Shovandeb Chattopadhyay said that uproar is common in Assembly but the manner in which BJP MLAs ran towards the Speaker and tore paper is unfortunate. "In democracy, the Speaker's importance is utmost. This is a politics of gaining Hindu votes as RSS has realised that common people will not vote for them. The MLAs are elected to participate in the Assembly proceedings. Staging walkouts and boycotting sessions are not expected from the MLAs," he said.