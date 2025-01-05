ETV Bharat / state

BJP MLAs From Lakhimpur Kheri Meet CM Yogi, Demand SP's Removal

Lucknow: Eight BJP MLAs of Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, demanding removal of SP Captain Ganesh Prasad Saha for allegedly failing to handle law and order and negligence.

The MLAs have told the CM that due to the SP's negligence, police personnel do not listen to them. They complained that two MLAs have allegedly been beaten up in the last few days but police did not take any action. In a letter submitted to the CM, the MLAs alleged that the SP of Lakhimpur Kheri is repeatedly failing to handle the district's law and order.

After hearing the complaints, Adityanath asked the MLAs to work in their respective areas and assured to look into the matter.

Notably on January 2, Kasta BJP MLA Saurabh Singh Sonu went out for a walk with his wife outside his residence in Lakhimpur. Some youths were found consuming alcohol near his house. When the MLA stopped them, they allegedly fired in the air, abused him and were ready to fight with him. The MLA filed a complaint in Sadar police station but even after three days no action was taken.