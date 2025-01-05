ETV Bharat / state

BJP MLAs From Lakhimpur Kheri Meet CM Yogi, Demand SP's Removal

BJP MLAs have alleged that the SP did not take any action in two cases, where MLAs of Kasta and Sadar were heckled.

BJP MLAs with CM Yogi Adityanath (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 39 minutes ago

Lucknow: Eight BJP MLAs of Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, demanding removal of SP Captain Ganesh Prasad Saha for allegedly failing to handle law and order and negligence.

The MLAs have told the CM that due to the SP's negligence, police personnel do not listen to them. They complained that two MLAs have allegedly been beaten up in the last few days but police did not take any action. In a letter submitted to the CM, the MLAs alleged that the SP of Lakhimpur Kheri is repeatedly failing to handle the district's law and order.

After hearing the complaints, Adityanath asked the MLAs to work in their respective areas and assured to look into the matter.

Notably on January 2, Kasta BJP MLA Saurabh Singh Sonu went out for a walk with his wife outside his residence in Lakhimpur. Some youths were found consuming alcohol near his house. When the MLA stopped them, they allegedly fired in the air, abused him and were ready to fight with him. The MLA filed a complaint in Sadar police station but even after three days no action was taken.

Former Rajya Sabha MP Jugul Kishore, father of Kasta MLA Saurabh said both the SP and Sadar police station head are unfit to work so stern action should be taken against them.

Earlier during the Urban Cooperative Bank elections, Sadar MLA Yogesh Verma was allegedly slapped by a lawyer following an altercation over the president's post. A video of the incident had also gone viral. However, police did not take any action though Yogesh expressed his displeasure many times.

Angry over the alleged deteriorating law and order situation in the district, three MLAs met state home secretary Sanjay Prasad in Lucknow on Friday.

Sadar MLA Yogesh Verma, Dhaurahra MLA Vinod Shankar Awasthi and Kasta MLA Saurabh Singh Sonu complained to the home secretary about Lakhimpur Kheri SP. They said that the SP does not answer their calls and engages in conversation with mafia members.

YOGI ADITYANATH

