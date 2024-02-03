CCTV shows 'Calm' BJP MLA Pumping 6 Bullets Into Sena Leader in Police Station; Says 'No Regrets'

BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad opened fire at Sena leader Mahesh Gaikwad and his associate inside police station in Maharashtra's Thane on Friday night. The BJP leader has been arrested.

Thane: A BJP MLA arrested for allegedly firing six bullets at a leader of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena over a land dispute in Maharashtra's Thane district Saturday said he has no regrets about what he did as his son was "being beaten in front of the police".

Kalyan MLA Ganpat Gaikwad opened fire on Mahesh Gaikwad, the Shiv Sena chief of Kalyan, inside the chamber of the senior inspector of Hill Line police station in Ulhasnagar area on Friday night, Additional Commissioner of Police Dattatrya Shinde told the media.

Ganpat also trained guns at his party ally and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde alleging that the Maharashtra Chief Minister is attempting to create a "kingdom of criminals" in the state. Dramatic CCTV footage from the police station shows Ganpat firing multiple rounds at Mahesh and his associate and then attacking them with the butt of his gun.

Talking to a news channel over the phone before his arrest, Ganpat Gaikwad said that he used the firearm as his son was being beaten at the police station. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is trying to establish a "kingdom of criminals" in Maharashtra, he alleged.

Mahesh Gaikwad was taken to a local hospital before being shifted to a private medical facility in Thane city. He underwent surgery, which was successful, said Gopal Landge, Kalyan in-charge of Sena. According to Additional CP Shinde, Ganpat Gaikwad's son had come to the police station to lodge a complaint in connection with a land dispute when Mahesh Gaikwad arrived with his men. Later, Ganpat Gaikwad also reached the police station.

During an altercation between the MLA and the Sena leader, Ganpat Gaikwad allegedly fired shots at Mahesh Gaikwad inside the senior inspector's chamber, injuring him and his associate, the official said. "Yes, I shot (him) myself. I have no regrets. If my son is being beaten in front of the police inside the police station, what will I do," asked Ganpat Gaikwad while talking to the news channel. He claimed that he fired five rounds.

Besides Ganpat Gaikwad, the police have also arrested two others. They have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections, including 307 (attempt to murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy), said an official.

The BJP MLA further alleged that Shinde has converted innocent people into criminals. "I had informed my seniors in BJP about the trouble I was encountering. I had been insulted several times," he said. According to Gaikwad, a plaque carrying Shrikant Shinde's name has been placed at the premise of a project set up by him.

Truth will come out, says local MP and CM's son

Kalyan Lok Sabha MP Shrikant Shinde, who is also Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son, on Saturday said the CCTV footage of the firing on two of his Shiv Sena colleagues by the BJP MLA was in the public domain and asserted the truth will come out.

"Mahesh Gaikwad and Rahul Patil were fired upon last night. They were shifted to Jupiter Hospital. Six bullets were removed from Mahesh Gaikwad following a six hour surgery. He was shifted to the ICU at 6:30am and his condition is serious," MP Shrikant Shinde told reporters after the CM visited the hospital.

Two bullets were removed from Rahul Patil and he too is under observation in the ICU, the Kalyan MP added. "The CCTV footage from the police station is now in the public domain and the truth will come out. A probe is on and we expect the guilty to be punished," he said. The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party are ruling allies, though the two parties have often engaged in one-upmanship in Thane district, which is the stronghold of the CM.