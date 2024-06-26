BJP MLA T Raja Singh Attacks Asaduddin Owaisi Over His 'Jai Palestine' Slogan

Jaipur: BJP MLA from Goshamahal seat of Telangana's Hyderabad, T Raja Singh has attacked Hyderabad MP and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen supremo Asaduddin Owaisi over the latter's 'Jai Palestine' slogan during the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha.

Addressing the the Hindu conference organized by Sarva Hindu Samaj in Rajasthan's Jaipur as the chief guest on Tuesday, T Raja Singh objected to the Owaisi's slogan during the oath taking ceremony held in Parliament on the same day. “The country in which you do politics, the country in which you eat, then why do you have an objection in saying Bharat Maa Ki Jai?” Singh said. “If Owaisi loves Palestine so much, then he should go to Palestine with his brother,” he added.

Singh said that Owaisi was “ashamed to say Bharat Mata Ki Jai, but to get media attention, he chants Jai Palestine. He has no right to live in this country. He should leave the country and go to Palestine,” added Singh.

Owaisi, who defeated BJP's Madhavi Latha on the prestigious Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat in the just concluded parliament election, chanted the slogans"Jai Bhim, Jai Meem, Jai Telangana, Jai Palestine, Takbeer Allah u Akbar," as he completed his oath in the lower house. The controversial slogan raised by the five-time Hyderabad Parliamentarian did not go well with some MPs of the Lok Sabha, sparking an uproar. On Wednesday, several complaints were filed before President Droupadi Murmu seeking immediate disqualification of AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi for his slogans.

One of the complaints were filed by Supreme Court lawyer Alakh Alok Srivastava.