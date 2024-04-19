BJP MLA Shikha Chatterjee Allegedly Harassed by TMC Workers in Siliguri

Siliguri (West Bengal): Trinamool Congress activists clashed with BJP MLA Shikha Chatterjee at Nabagram Primary School of Ward No. 33 of Siliguri Municipality during the polling process here on Friday. The incident triggered frenzy among the activists of both the parties.



BJP workers and supporters, including Shikha Chatterjee, got involved in clashes with the police too. Siliguri Mayor Gautam Deb was elected councillor from Ward No. 33. Trinamool workers and supporters protested when BJP activists along with Shikha Chatterjee went to the mayor's ward.



The BJP accused the TMC of manipulating voters. Chatterjee got into a scuffle when she opposed the local Trinamool workers. A large police force was deployed to deal with the situation. Police then wriggled Chatterjee out of the scuffle by creating a safe passage.



"When I came to meet our party workers they uintimidated me and tried to arrest me. Then why the Trinamool leaders are being spared by doing the same. I neved went inside the booth. Our candidate went to check whether our polling agent is there at the right place," Shikha Chatter said when asked about the trouble that broke outside the polling booth.



The police started the route march due to the tension. The BJP also alleged that police pulled Shikha Chatterjee by hair and beat her up as well. The BJP MLA was going to different places in her constituency since Friday morning, the first phase of the Lok Sabha Election 2024.



BJP accused the ruling TMC of booth jam in ward number 33. It is alleged that the police obstructed Shikha Chatterjee after a large force of police stood in front of her car. The BJP MLA said that the police were working on the instructions of the TMC.