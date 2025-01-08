Case Filed Against Chhattisgarh MLA For Allegedly Making Offensive Remarks Against A Particular Religion

Jashpur: The local BJP MLA Raymuni Bhagat has found herself in trouble for allegedly making controversial remarks about a particular religion. Acting on a complaint, the court said sufficient substance has been found for registration of a case against the BJP legislator for allegedly promoting enmity between two groups.

As per sources, the MLA has been booked under sections 196 (promoting enmity between different groups on the basis of religion, caste, language etc.), 299 (deliberate and malicious act, intent to outrage religious feelings by insulting anyone's religion or religious beliefs) and 302 (deliberate intent to outrage religious feelings of any person) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

On September 1, 2024, MLA Bhagat had allegedly passed offensive remarks on a particular religion during a public event in Dhekni village under Asta police station area. Speaking in local dialect, she allegedly questioned the need for graveyards for converts, triggering outrage among members of the community.

Terming her statements an insult to a particular religion, people of the community submitted an application to register an FIR against MLA Raymuni Bhagat in all the police stations and outposts of the district. After preliminary investigation, police reportedly advised the applicants to approach the court citing that nothing controversial was found in the MLA's speech. Subsequently, one Harmon Kujur of Dhegani village filed a complaint with the District Court Jashpur on 10 December 2024. Complainant's advocate Vishnu Kuldeep recorded statements of six eye-witnesses and presented the CD of the video before the court. After the hearing, Jashpur Police registered a case against MLA Raymuni Bhagat. Further, a notice has been issued to the MLA to appear before the court in person on January 10.

The court observed that there are sufficient evidences available to register a criminal case against Bhagat. However, the MLA has refused to comment on the matter.