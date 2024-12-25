BJP MLA Munirathna Alleges Conspiracy To Kill Him, Accuses D K Shivakumar And Family

Bengaluru: Rajarajeshwari Nagar BJP MLA Munirathna on Wednesday made a serious allegation that efforts are being made to kill him and accused Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and his brother and former Bengaluru Rural MP D K Suresh are behind these efforts.

His allegation came immediately after he was attacked with an egg while he was on his way to the BJP office at Lakshmi Devi Nagar Ward to attend the birth anniversary celebration of former PM Atal Behari Vajpayee. Miscreants also threw stones at his car.

"A conspiracy has been hatched to eliminate me to pave the way for H Kusuma (an associate of D K Suresh) to become an MLA of the Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly segment. If something happens to me, then Shivakumar, Suresh, Kusuma and her father Hanumantharayappa should be held responsible," Munirathna told the media.

Munirathna said that a month ago (on November 7 and 8) some people claiming to be advocates met him and asked him to resign from his assembly membership, or else he would be killed. "Next day, I filed written complaints with the offices of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, CBI and NIA," he said.

He further claimed that a plan was ready to kill him today but because of the presence of police, it was averted. "Police had prior information about today's attack. That is why the police were deployed for today's programme. If not, what was the need for them to deploy such a large number of police for a programme being attended by an MLA? This in itself is proof of efforts to kill me," he said.

Suresh dismissed the allegations as false terming the attack on Munirathna stage-managed. “I have information that Munirathna got his supporters to throw an egg at him and put the blame on us. I also have information that he is threatening Congress workers,” Suresh told reporters in Belagavi.

On the allegation that he and his brother have been conspiring to make Kusuma, an MLA of Rajarajeshwari Nagar seat, Suresh said he would reply to it after returning to Bengaluru. Meanwhile, Home Minister G Parameshwara said police have arrested three persons in connection with the attack on Munirathna.

State BJP President B Y Vijayendra condemned the attack on Munirathna. “Such incidents are unacceptable. Attacking an MLA is akin to insulting the people of the constituency,” he said.