BJP MLA Manoj Kumar Oraon Alleges Attack By Trinamool Workers While Distributing Flood Relief In Alipurdaur
Manoj Kumar Oraon claimed that a group of TMC workers attacked him and his supporters when they were distributing relief items in Kumargram.
Published : October 7, 2025 at 8:16 PM IST
Jalpaiguri: A day after the attacks on BJP MP Khagen Murmu and MLA Shankar Ghosh, another BJP MLA from Kumargram, Manoj Kumar Oraon, was allegedly attacked by locals on Tuesday when he went to distribute relief materials to his assembly constituency.
The MLA alleged that Trinamool Congress workers conspired to attack him. They did not allow him to distribute relief, he alleged.
Oraon, who sustained injuries in the incident, claimed that a group of TMC workers attacked him and his supporters when they were distributing relief items among flood-affected villagers in his constituency, Kumargram. He was later taken to a hospital for treatment. Sources further alleged that two cars accompanying the MLA were vandalised.
Sources said that his security guard was beaten up, and an attempt was made to snatch their firearms. They said that three female BJP workers were injured in the attack and are undergoing treatment in the hospital.
MLA Manoj Kumar Oraon said, "I visited a remote village to distribute relief, and the Trinamool henchmen attacked us. Trinamool will not provide relief and will not allow us to provide relief. We are standing by the people, but the Trinamool is not allowing us to help. Even if they kill us, we will stand by the people."
Following the incident, Trinamool district president of Alipurduar, Prakash Chik Baraik, said, "Common people do not get close to anyone from the BJP throughout the year. With the election approaching, the MLA came only to take pictures. That is why the common people might have expressed their anger."
On Monday, BJP MP Khagen Murmu and MLA Shankar Ghosh were attacked by locals while distributing relief materials in Nagrakata. The BJP leadership has alleged that the attackers are Trinamool-affiliated miscreants. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had posted about this on social media. MP Khagen Murmu is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Siliguri.
