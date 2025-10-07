ETV Bharat / state

BJP MLA Manoj Kumar Oraon Alleges Attack By Trinamool Workers While Distributing Flood Relief In Alipurdaur

Jalpaiguri: A day after the attacks on BJP MP Khagen Murmu and MLA Shankar Ghosh, another BJP MLA from Kumargram, Manoj Kumar Oraon, was allegedly attacked by locals on Tuesday when he went to distribute relief materials to his assembly constituency.

The MLA alleged that Trinamool Congress workers conspired to attack him. They did not allow him to distribute relief, he alleged.

Oraon, who sustained injuries in the incident, claimed that a group of TMC workers attacked him and his supporters when they were distributing relief items among flood-affected villagers in his constituency, Kumargram. He was later taken to a hospital for treatment. Sources further alleged that two cars accompanying the MLA were vandalised.

Sources said that his security guard was beaten up, and an attempt was made to snatch their firearms. They said that three female BJP workers were injured in the attack and are undergoing treatment in the hospital.