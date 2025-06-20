BJP MLA Loses Membership After Conviction In A Criminal Case

Patna: The Bihar Legislative Assembly terminated the membership of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Mishri Lal Yadav on Friday following his conviction in a criminal case with a two-year prison sentence by the Special MP-MLA court at Darbhanga.
The Assembly Secretariat issued a notification in this regard. Mishri Lal had become an MLA from Alinagar in 2020 on a Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) ticket.
Mishri Lal and his associate Suresh Yadav were convicted on May 27 this year in an assault and robbery case of 2019 filed by one Umesh Mishra of Samaila village under Keoti block in Darbhanga district.
Umesh had accused Mishri Lal and around 25 of his associates of assaulting him with an axe and beating him with iron rods and sticks, leading to serious injuries. They also snatched Rs 2300 from him.
Delivering the judgement in the case, the Additional District and Sessions Judge Suman also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on the two convicts.
As per Article 191 of the Indian Constitution and the Representation of the People's Act, 1951, an MLA or MP loses their membership if they receive a sentence of two years or more.
