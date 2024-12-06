BJP MLA Kalidas Kolambkar To Take Oath As Pro-Tem Speaker Of Maharashtra Assembly

Mumbai: BJP MLA Kalidas Kolambkar will take oath as the pro-tem Speaker of the Maharashtra legislative assembly on Friday, a day before the special three-day session of the Lower House of the state legislature begins. Talking to PTI this morning, Kolambkar, a nine-time MLA, confirmed that he will take oath as the pro-tem speaker at 1 pm at the Raj Bhavan.

Governor C P Radhakrishnan will administer the oath to him, he said. Kolambkar currently represents the Wadala assembly constituency in Mumbai. As a pro-tem speaker, he will administer the oath of office to 288 newly-elected MLAs, and conduct the assembly speaker's election during the three-day special session of the 15th assembly beginning December 7.

The speaker's election will be held on December 9 followed by a trust vote of the Devendra Fadnavis-led Mahayuti government. Fadnavis on Thursday evening took oath as the state chief minister, while leaders of the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, were sworn in as deputy chief ministers at a grand ceremony in south Mumbai's sprawling Azad Maidan.

The BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP Mahayuti coalition won 230 out of the 288 assembly seats in the elections held on November 20. The winter session of the state legislature will be held in Nagpur from December 16 to 21.