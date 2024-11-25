BJP MLA Haribhushan Thakur Accuses Maulana Arshad Madani of Displaying ISIS Flag, Demands Arrest

Patna: BJP MLA Haribhushan Thakur Bachaul on Monday launched a scathing attack on Maulana Arshad Madani, alleging that an ISIS flag was displayed during a programme organised by Madani in Patna. "We will demand the government that Maulana Madni be arrested," Thakur said.

He stated that "land jihad" in the name of the Waqf Board should not occur. Echoing Union Minister Lallan Singh's stance, he remarked, "While we focus on the development of minorities, they do not vote for us, and this is 1000% true."

Land jihad in the name of the Waqf Board should not occur, says BJP MLA Haribhushan Thakur (ETV Bharat)

The BJP leader accused Maulana Madani of opposing the Indian Constitution. He alleged, "People like Madani want to govern the country according to Sharia. Those who were advocating for the Constitution during the elections, whether it be Rahul Gandhi or Tejashwi Yadav, should clarify their stance on this issue."

It may be recalled that the controversy erupted after Maulana Arshad Madani, during his visit to Bihar, criticised both the JD (U) and BJP over the new Waqf Board law. He accused the Central government of attempting to undermine Muslim rights and called on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to clarify his stance on the matter.

Addressing a gathering in Patna's Bapu Auditorium, Madani declared, "The Central government wants to snatch the rights of Muslims. Muslims will fight till their last breath to defend their rights."

