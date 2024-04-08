BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal Booked for Calling Minister's House Half Pakistan'

author img

By PTI

Published : Apr 8, 2024, 9:19 PM IST

BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has been charged with malignant and wanton provocation under section 153B of the IPC for referring to Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao's house as 'half Pakistan', following a complaint from Rao's wife Tabassum Rao.

BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has been charged with malignant and wanton provocation under section 153B of the IPC for referring to Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao's house as 'half Pakistan', following a complaint from Rao's wife Tabassum Rao.

Bengaluru: BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has been booked for calling the Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao's house half Pakistan'.

On a complaint by Rao's wife Tabassum Rao alias Tabu Rao, a Muslim, an FIR has been registered against Yatnal, a former Union Minister, for malignant and wanton provocation under section 153B of the IPC, a police officer told PTI.

There is Pakistan in Gundu Rao's house. There is half Pakistan in his house, Yatnal said on Sunday. Speaking to reporters here, Tabassum expressed indignation and slammed Yatnal.

I don't know who Basanagouda Patil Yatnal is. He said Dinesh Gundu Rao's house is half Pakistan'. I have no clue why he said so. I am not in politics, the Minister's wife said. Is it the BJP's politics? They can speak about the issues. They say Bharat Mata' but can't they respect women? Dinesh is in politics. I have no problem if he (Yatnal) talks about him. I don't like being dragged into this. I am fed up with the Muslim card. How long will you play this? she said.

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Fake Police Defraud Japanese Tourist of Rs 31 Lakh in Jaipur, Real Cops Take Hush Money to Bury Case

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.