BJP MLA Baburam Paswan's Distant Cousin Beaten To Death In UP's Pilibhit

File Image of Baburam Paswan, BJP MLA from 129 Puranpur (Uttar Pradesh) constituency (X/@paswan_baburam)
By PTI

Published : 3 hours ago

Pilibhit: BJP MLA Baburam Paswan's distant cousin Phoolchand was allegedly beaten to death by goons here late Saturday evening, police said. The goons attacked the house and started pelting stones and dragging away Phoolchand's minor granddaughter, they said.

The family members and the MLA's cousin were beaten up by the goons. Eight people, including Phoolchand, were admitted for treatment to the Puranpur community health centre, where Phoolchand died during treatment. Pilibhit Superintendent of Police Avinash Pandey told the media that 70-year-old Phoolchand died in a fight in Udrah village under the Ghungchai Police Station area.

A complaint has been received from the family. On this basis, a case of murder has been registered against five people. Out of which two accused have been arrested, police said.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination, they said.

CO Puranpur Vishal Chaudhary told the media that in view of the tension in the village after the incident, a large number of police forces have been deployed.

