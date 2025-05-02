ETV Bharat / state

BJP MLA Asked To Surrender As Rajasthan HC Refuses To Cancel His Sentence In 2005 Case

A single bench of Justice Umashankar Vyas asked the lower court to issue an arrest warrant against the accused legislator if he doesn't surrender.

BJP MLA Asked To Surrender As Rajasthan HC Refuses To Cancel His Sentence In 2005 Case
BJP MLA Asked To Surrender As Rajasthan HC Refuses To Cancel His Sentence In 2005 Case (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 2, 2025 at 5:43 PM IST

Jaipur: The Rajasthan High Court has refused to cancel the three-year sentence given to BJP leader and Anta MLA Kanwarlal Meena by a trial court in a 2005 case of threatening an on-duty public servant. While rejecting his revision petition, the court asked him to surrender immediately before the lower court.

A single bench of Justice Umashankar Vyas said that if the accused legislator does not surrender, the lower court should issue an arrest warrant.

The court also said that when an impartial public servant was performing his duty to maintain law and order in adverse circumstances, the accused incited a crowd of about 300 people and pointed a pistol at his temple, demanding a repoll. “This type of crime not only affects law and order but also creates a feeling of insecurity among public servants,” it observed.

Kanwar Lal's revision petition argued that the official report of the incident was given based on “imaginary facts” two days later.

His counsel claimed that the BJP leader has been implicated in the case due to political animosity. “All the public servants turned hostile in the lower court. Therefore, the conviction order of the lower court should be cancelled,” he said.

In response, the government lawyer, Vivek Chaudhary and the complainant's advocate, SS Hora, alleged that at the time of the incident, the petitioner was a known criminal, as 15 cases were registered against him.

“Due to the fear and terror of the accused, the policemen and public servants were not in a position to give statements against him. Even the police were not present on the spot in the presence of the accused,” they said.

“The accused would appear in the local area, but he was not arrested for three years. This clearly shows the helplessness of the police. Apart from this, the then trainee IPS and the Tehsildar have given statements against the accused,” said the prosecution side.

After hearing the arguments of both sides, the court has rejected the revision petition of the accused MLA.

More about the case

According to the details, the then-Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of Aklera, Ramnivas Mehta, wrote a letter to the local collector on February 5, 2005, alleging that on February 3, 2005, people were blocking the road near Manohar police station, demanding a repoll for the election of the deputy sarpanch of Khatakhedi village.

During this time, he and other employees, including a trainee IPS, were attempting to persuade them. Kanwar Lal appeared unexpectedly with his accomplices, holding a revolver to his head and threatening to kill him if he did not proclaim the repoll within two minutes. During this, he also smashed and burned the department's videotape.

Senior police officers, including a Rajasthan Police Service (RPS) officer, were also present at the time of the incident, but they did not protest. After the collector sent this letter to the Superintendent of Police (SP), the police registered a report on February 9, 2005. Later, the charge sheet was presented in the lower court, which acquitted Kanwarlal on April 2, 2018.

On the appeal of the complainant and the state government against this, the Additional District Judge (ADJ) Court, Aklera, on December 14, 2020, sentenced Kanwarlal to three years of imprisonment with a fine of Rs 25,000. On the revision presented against this, the high court had put an interim stay on the sentence on October 19, 2023. Apart from this, on April 17, the court had reserved its decision after hearing all the parties.

