BJP Membership Drive: Assam Enrolls 85% Voters, Surpasses Many States Including Gujarat

Guwahati: In what might boost the morale of party workers in Assam, the saffron party has surpassed many BJP-led states, including Gujarat, where the saffron party has been in power since 1998, as far as membership drive is concerned. States that are lagging behind Assam are Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh.

Senior BJP leader BL Santosh took to his X handle on Saturday to announce this feat. He said that under the membership drive, 85 percent of the enrolment target has been met in Assam followed by Himachal Pradesh, which has registered an enrolment of 75 percent and Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat comes third with 70 percent enrolment.

Uttar Pradesh Pradesh and Uttarakhand have registered an enrolment of 65 percent while Tripura is at 60 percent, he said.

"As #BJPSadasyata2024 abhiyan enters into second phase @BJP4Assam leads with enrolling 85% of the target, followed by HP at 75%, MP at 70%, Gujarat at 70%, UP at 65%, Uttarakhand at 65%, Arunachal Pradesh at 65% & Tripura at 60% of the target. Congratulations to all state teams," the post read.

Party sources said that the party has set a target of enrolling at least 75 percent of the total voters in each of the Lok Sabha constituencies but has succeeded in bringing 85 percent people under its fold.

Giving details about the achievement in Assam, BJP sources said that while the assembly segments like Jalukbari, Jagiroad and Nalbari represented by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Piyush Hazarika and Jayanta Mallabaruah respectively witnessed highest enrollments, some constituencies are yet to achieve the targeted number of members.

Jalukbari assembly segment topped the membership drive with enrollment of 1,03,374 members while in Jaguroad 93,840 took the membership of saffron party during the drive. In Nalbari too, 88253 people took BJP's membership.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has complimented the party workers in Assam for achieving such a feat and said that the membership drive in Assam has crossed 51 lakh.

"Out of the 126 assembly segments in Assam we have over 40,000 members enrolled to the party fold in 62 legislative assembly constituencies during this drive," he said.

IT may be mentioned here that the BJP has started the membership drive #BJPsadasyata2024 on September 2 this year.