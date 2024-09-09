ETV Bharat / state

BJP Member Shot Dead in Patna, Opposition Blames Government

By PTI

Published : 17 hours ago

A BJP member named Munna Sharma was shot dead in Patna's Chowk area on Monday morning. The attackers fled the scene, and Sharma later died at a government hospital. Police are investigating the case reviewing CCTV footage to identify the culprits.

Munna Sharma, BJP Member (ETV BHarat)

Patna: A BJP member was allegedly shot dead in Patna's Chowk area on Monday morning, police said. The incident happened around 6.15 am outside a restaurant, they said. The deceased was identified as Munna Sharma who was associated with the BJP for years.

In a statement, police said the armed men fled the spot after the shooting. Sharma was taken to the nearest government hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, it said.

"Police have registered a case and launched a manhunt to nab the accused. Officials are analysing CCTV footage of the area to identify the accused," it added.

Leader of the opposition in the assembly Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD claimed that the incident showed crime was flourishing under the NDA government in the state.

"The state government, under the leadership of Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, has miserably failed to check the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. CM and NDA leaders are clueless about the collapsed law and order situation in the state. Criminals are killing people… the CCTV footage shows how criminals are running away after killing BJP leader," he posted on X.

