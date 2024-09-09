ETV Bharat / state

BJP Member Shot Dead in Patna, Opposition Blames Government

Patna: A BJP member was allegedly shot dead in Patna's Chowk area on Monday morning, police said. The incident happened around 6.15 am outside a restaurant, they said. The deceased was identified as Munna Sharma who was associated with the BJP for years.

In a statement, police said the armed men fled the spot after the shooting. Sharma was taken to the nearest government hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, it said.

"Police have registered a case and launched a manhunt to nab the accused. Officials are analysing CCTV footage of the area to identify the accused," it added.