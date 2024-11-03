ETV Bharat / state

Amit Shah Releases BJP Manifesto For Jharkhand Polls, Says Law To Tackle Infiltration Soon

Ranchi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah released the BJP's manifesto in Ranchi on Sunday. He will also address three rallies in poll-bound Jharkhand on Sunday. Earlier, Shah arrived in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi on Saturday night.

Soon after releasing the 'Sankalp Patra' for Jharkhand assembly elections, he said the BJP if voted to power, would bring in a law to take back land from infiltrators in Jharkhand. "This election in Jharkhand is not just an election to change the government, but an election to ensure the future of Jharkhand. The people of Jharkhand have to decide whether they want a government full of corruption or a BJP government moving forward on the path of development under the leadership of PM Modi. Do they want a government that endangers the identity, land and women of Jharkhand by allowing infiltration or do they want a Bharatiya Janata Party government that protects the borders..."

He also said Hindus are under attack and appeasement is at its peak in Jharkhand, which is the most corrupt state in the country. He will also address three rallies at Ghatshila, Barkatha and Simaria assembly constituencies during the day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jharkhand on November 4 and address two rallies. Modi's visit will be followed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who is scheduled to hold a public meeting in Jamshedpur on November 5.

Shah released 25 key points of the saffron party's manifesto to underline 25 years of Jharkhand’s formation and a 150-point document, marking the 150th birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda, BJP leaders said.

Jharkhand was created on November 15, 2000, which also happens to be the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda. Earlier on October 5, the BJP had released five key points of its manifesto for the assembly polls, promising financial assistance of Rs 2,100 to women every month, five lakh jobs to youths and housing for all if voted to power.