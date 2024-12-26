BJP Mahila Morcha Protests Near Kejriwal's House Over Mahila Samman Scheme

New Delhi: Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha leaders and workers on Thursday protested near AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal's residence here, accusing him of "cheating" the women of Delhi with the 'Mahila Samman Yojana'.

The BJP claimed that a similar scheme was announced by the AAP ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections but the women there were yet to receive Rs 1,100 per month as promised by the party in 2022.

The Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojna for a monthly payment of Rs 1,000 was announced by the Delhi government in its budget for 2024-25. Kejriwal said this amount would be raised to Rs 2,100 if AAP retains power in Delhi.

Led by BJP Mahila Morcha president Richa Pandey, the protesters marched from Ashoka Road to Kejriwal's residence on 5, Ferozeshah Road but were stopped by police. Some of the protesters climbed atop the barricades and raised slogans against Kejriwal and the AAP.

A similar scheme was announced by the AAP ahead of Punjab elections but after the party came to power, it failed to deliver on its promise of giving Rs 1,100 per month to the women of Punjab, Pandey said. The AAP is again cheating the women of Delhi in the name of 'Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana', she added. Assembly polls in Delhi are due in February next year.