Ballia: A political storm has erupted after Ketki Singh, a BJP legislator from the Bansdih (Ballia) constituency, made a controversial remark targeting the Muslim community during a public meeting in Ballia on March 10. The statement has sparked widespread criticism, with the opposition demanding an apology.

In a recent cabinet decision, the Uttar Pradesh government approved the budget for the construction of a new medical college in the Ballia District. MLA Ketki Singh played a significant role in getting the approval. During her interaction with the media, she proposed a controversial demand, requesting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ban the entry of Muslims into this medical college. "A separate building or a different wing should be constructed for the Muslim community. This will keep the Hindus safe," said Ketaki Singh.

BJP Legislator Seeks Ban On Muslims Entry Into Newly Approved Medical College (ETV Bharat)

MLA Ketki Singh remarked that Muslims often face issues during festivals like Holi, Ram Navami, and Durga Puja. She suggested that they might also feel uncomfortable seeking medical treatment alongside others. "I will urge Maharaj Ji to allocate a separate building or wing in the medical college for Muslims," Singh added.

In response to her statement, Samajwadi Party spokesperson Fakrul Hassan said that BJP MLA Ketki Singh's remarks are against the PDA. "This is not the first time when the BJP has given such a statement against the PDA, and they have not refuted or commented on MLA Ketki Singh's statements. This replicates the ideology of the Bharatiya Janata Party against PDA, and the Samajwadi Party condemned this statement," Hassan said.

Over the years, Ketki Singh has been known for her outspoken nature, and she has made several controversial statements that have stirred political rows.