Himachal Pradesh: After BJP Legislative Party Members, Speaker Meets Governor

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania has met Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla at Raj Bhavan in Shimla, on Wednesday.

There was no official word on the agenda of the meeting between the Speaker and the Governor.

The meeting follows the Governor's meeting with the BJP Legislative Party members led by Jai Ram Thakur. The Opposition MLAs met Shukla, a day after the party won the lone Rajya Sabha seat in the state by a draw of lots.

The meeting of Governor and Speaker comes amid a buzz over the BJP bringing a motion of no-confidence in the State Legislative Assembly against the Sukhu-led Congress government in the state.

The Congress has 40 MLAs while the BJP has 25 in the 68-member state assembly. The remaining three seats are held by independents.

Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania did not allow division of votes in cut motions pertaining to the health department and "We have come here to appraise the governor of the situation," Thakur told reporters before meeting the governor.

He alleged that the marshals misbehaved with and manhandled BJP members when they were going towards the chamber of the speaker to register their protest.

BJP MLA Vipin Singh Parmar said that they had spoken to the Governor regarding the behaviour of the speaker inside the Assembly. "Whenever a cut motion is moved, a debate happens on that and the cut motion is the right of Opposition. On the basis of that, division wise of division happens," ANI quoted him as saying.

The legislator opined that the oppositon's voice should not muzzled. "When we went to the Speaker to tell him about this... We were manhandled," he said, adding that they submitted the facts and circumstances prevailing in the House to the Governor's notice.

On Tuesday, the BJP won the Rajya Sabha seat with its candidate Harsh Mahajan defeating Congress stalwart Abhishek Manu Singhvi. The voting was a tie with both the Congress and the BJP candidates getting 34 votes, indicating that six Congress MLAs voted against the party. The result was then declared on the basis of a draw of lots.

Following the result, sources in the opposition party had said members of the BJP Legislature Party led by the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Thakur, would meet the governor and demand a floor test, claiming that the Congress government has lost majority in the House. (with Agency inputs)