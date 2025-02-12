ETV Bharat / state

BJP-Led UP Govt Not Releasing Correct Death Toll In Maha Kumbh Stampede, Alleges Mamata

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday raised concerns over the stampede in Maha Kumbh, alleging that the authorities in Uttar Pradesh are "not releasing the correct death toll".

Addressing a press conference after the state budget presentation in the West Bengal assembly, Banerjee expressed her frustration over the alleged non-release of the state’s dues by the Centre.

"So many people died in the Maha Kumbh incident, but they are not releasing the correct death toll. They have created such hype that a large number of people visited Maha Kumbh but there were no proper arrangements made at the venue." At least 30 people were killed and 60 others injured in a stampede that broke out at the Maha Kumbh Mela last month.

"The Centre has failed to release Bengal's legitimate dues," Banerjee claimed, emphasising that the state government has been struggling to receive its rightful funds.

The chief minister also responded to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's comments on Bengal, claiming that these were "biased" and "not based on facts". "Nirmala Sitharaman’s statement against Bengal is biased and not based on facts," Banerjee claimed.