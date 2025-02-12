ETV Bharat / state

BJP-Led UP Govt Not Releasing Correct Death Toll In Maha Kumbh Stampede, Alleges Mamata

After the Budget session in the state, WB CM Mamata expressed her frustration over the alleged non-release of the state’s dues by the Centre.

BJP-Led UP Govt Not Releasing Correct Death Toll In Maha Kumbh Stampede, Alleges Mamata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (PTI)
By PTI

Published : Feb 12, 2025, 6:55 PM IST

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday raised concerns over the stampede in Maha Kumbh, alleging that the authorities in Uttar Pradesh are "not releasing the correct death toll".

Addressing a press conference after the state budget presentation in the West Bengal assembly, Banerjee expressed her frustration over the alleged non-release of the state’s dues by the Centre.

"So many people died in the Maha Kumbh incident, but they are not releasing the correct death toll. They have created such hype that a large number of people visited Maha Kumbh but there were no proper arrangements made at the venue." At least 30 people were killed and 60 others injured in a stampede that broke out at the Maha Kumbh Mela last month.

"The Centre has failed to release Bengal's legitimate dues," Banerjee claimed, emphasising that the state government has been struggling to receive its rightful funds.

The chief minister also responded to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's comments on Bengal, claiming that these were "biased" and "not based on facts". "Nirmala Sitharaman’s statement against Bengal is biased and not based on facts," Banerjee claimed.

Sitharaman on Tuesday lashed out at the ruling West Bengal dispensation, alleging that the Trinamool Congress has become a byword for exploitation and the party has institutionalised corruption and gutted institutions. In her address, Banerjee accused the central government of making empty promises in the union budget.

"The central budget contains only promises. We allocate funds from our own revenue, and what we say in our budget, we deliver," she stated, highlighting the stark contrast between the state’s approach and the Centre's alleged unfulfilled commitments.

West Bengal Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya on Wednesday presented a Rs 3.89-lakh crore budget for 2025-26 with a significant focus on social welfare, and announced a four per cent hike in dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees.

Banerjee emphasised the importance of a strong and vibrant federal structure for the country.

"The country cannot be strong without a strong federal structure," she asserted, underscoring her belief in the significance of state autonomy and a balanced relationship between the Centre and the states.

