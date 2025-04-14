BJP-Led Centre Making Jammu And Kashmir Government Ineffective: CPI(M) Leader MY Tarigami

Srinagar: The lone communist legislator in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the centre was making the Omar Abdullah-led government “ineffective” so that it can not deliver and people remain unhappy with the government.

The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPIM) leader and MLA from Kulgam, Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami, told reporters in Srinagar that the real power lies with Delhi and “unfortunately the people of Jammu and Kashmir are punished”.

“BJP wants to make the JK government ineffective so that it can not deliver and people remain unhappy with the government. In my opinion, it is detrimental to the Constitution of the country. The government gave assurance in the Supreme Court that statehood will be restored; now they are delaying it and punishing the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” Tarigami said.

He said the government will work as per its authority and mandate, but the BJP is trying to disarm the government here, which completed its six months. “They are not allowed to work. The government is being disempowered, and there are apprehensions that it will be disempowered more by the BJP. BJP does not like the mandate (of 2024 assembly elections). And in the future, there is at least a possibility that the BJP will respect the mandate but will rather disempower it more,” he said.

The CPIM leader said that denying power and authority to the government is damaging for the interests of Jammu and Kashmir, for Indian democracy and for the country as a whole. “When you are not respecting the mandate, you are providing opportunity to other divisive forces. When you ignore the aspirations of the people, their uncertainties will grow deeper. You can not restore the genuine process of peace even though you have police and everything,” he said.

Tarigami was referring to the recent row over transfers of middle-rung administrative officers by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, a decision which was opposed by the Omar-led government. He also referred to the security review of the home minister in Srinagar, which the chief minister could not attend.

He said that people gave a mandate to the non-BJP government in Jammu and Kashmir for the restoration of statehood. “Statehood is important for all the people across Jammu and Kashmir. Our state was reduced to the level of a municipality. The way the BJP government disempowered the AAP government in New Delhi, it is repeating it in JK with the mandate of the people,” he said.