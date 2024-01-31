BJP-led alliance cannot even win four Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, claims Raut

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday claimed the BJP-led 'Mahayuti' (grand alliance) in Maharashtra cannot even win four seats out of the total 48 in the state in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Talking to reporters here, Raut said the BJP cannot even win "gram panchayat polls in absence of EVMs" or by not adopting the "Chandigarh pattern", latter being a reference to the just concluded mayoral poll in the Union Territory which was marred by rigging allegations. The Shiv Sena (UBT) claims EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) are the reason behind BJP's electoral success.

On Tuesday, the BJP won the mayoral poll in Chandigarh by defeating the joint candidate of the AAP and the Congress. The two INDIA bloc members accused the BJP of misusing electoral machinery.

"The Mahayuti can't even get four seats in Maharashtra which is why (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi has to come here (in the state) repeatedly (to drum up support). Although the pretext is to inaugurate development projects, he is coming to campaign in the state. Let him do that," Raut said.

Besides the BJP, the ruling alliance consists of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction).

Maharashtra sends 48 members to the Lok Sabha, the second highest after Uttar Pradesh (80).