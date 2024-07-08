ETV Bharat / state

BJP Leaders Tear Into Hemant Soren Government After Party Councillor Shot At In Ranchi

author img

By ANI

Published : Jul 8, 2024, 10:17 AM IST

Ved Prakash Singh, an outgoing BJP councillor, was shot and injured in the Dhurva region of Ranchi, which is near the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly premises. Soon after the incident, Singh was taken to Paras Hospital for treatment, where several top leaders of the state unit, including Marandi and Union Minister of State Sanjay Seth, visited to enquire about his update.

BJP leaders tear into Hemant Soren government after party councillor Ved Prakash Singh shot at in Ranchi.
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren (ANI Picture)

Ranchi(Jharkhand): Even as Hemant Soren prepares to face a floor test on Monday after taking oath as CM on being released on bail, the opposition BJP in the state has raised the issue of failure of law an order after a councillor of the party Ved Prakash Singh was shot at on Sunday.

"Ved Prakash Singh, who was an outgoing councillor, was shot and injured in the Dhurva region of Ranchi last night, not far from the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly premises. Singh was later taken to Paras Hospital, where he underwent treatment for his injuries", BJP Leader and Leader of Opposition in the Jharkhand Assembly, Amar Kumar Bauri, in a post on X, posted a picture of the emergency sign of the hospital and said that the picture depicts the situation in Jharkhand and that no person is safe in the state ruled by Hemant Soren.

"Emergency: This picture describes the situation in Jharkhand! No person in the state is safe in Hemant's state; you should worry about yourself. The government is sleeping; good night," Bauri said. The BJP State President from Jharkhand, Babulal Marandi, also took to X to condemn the incident.

"Outgoing councillor Vedprakash ji was seriously injured by criminals yesterday after being shot by them in Dhurva, Ranchi. I reached Paras Hospital late at night and inquired about his health," said Marandi. On Sunday night several top leaders of the state unit including Marandi and Union Minister of State Sanjay Seth reached the hospital to enquire about the health of the BJP councillor.

Meanwhile, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also condemned the incident and said he was praying for the speedy recovery of Councillor Singh. "Outgoing councillor and BJP leader Shri Ved Prakash Singh was shot and injured by criminals in the Dhurva police station area, a short distance from the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly premises," Sarma said.

Sarma further appealed to the Jharkhand government to identify the criminals and take strict action against them. "He is undergoing treatment at Paras Hospital. I pray to God for his speedy recovery. I appeal to the Jharkhand government to identify the criminals and take strict action against them," Sarma said.

Currently, the new Jharkhand government, led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who took office for the third time on July 4, is likely to expand his cabinet after proving his majority in a floor test at a special session of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly on Monday.

Read More

  1. Hemant Soren Takes Oath As 13th Chief Minister Of Jharkhand
  2. Hemant Soren: Youngest Jharkhand CM With Chequered Career

Ranchi(Jharkhand): Even as Hemant Soren prepares to face a floor test on Monday after taking oath as CM on being released on bail, the opposition BJP in the state has raised the issue of failure of law an order after a councillor of the party Ved Prakash Singh was shot at on Sunday.

"Ved Prakash Singh, who was an outgoing councillor, was shot and injured in the Dhurva region of Ranchi last night, not far from the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly premises. Singh was later taken to Paras Hospital, where he underwent treatment for his injuries", BJP Leader and Leader of Opposition in the Jharkhand Assembly, Amar Kumar Bauri, in a post on X, posted a picture of the emergency sign of the hospital and said that the picture depicts the situation in Jharkhand and that no person is safe in the state ruled by Hemant Soren.

"Emergency: This picture describes the situation in Jharkhand! No person in the state is safe in Hemant's state; you should worry about yourself. The government is sleeping; good night," Bauri said. The BJP State President from Jharkhand, Babulal Marandi, also took to X to condemn the incident.

"Outgoing councillor Vedprakash ji was seriously injured by criminals yesterday after being shot by them in Dhurva, Ranchi. I reached Paras Hospital late at night and inquired about his health," said Marandi. On Sunday night several top leaders of the state unit including Marandi and Union Minister of State Sanjay Seth reached the hospital to enquire about the health of the BJP councillor.

Meanwhile, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also condemned the incident and said he was praying for the speedy recovery of Councillor Singh. "Outgoing councillor and BJP leader Shri Ved Prakash Singh was shot and injured by criminals in the Dhurva police station area, a short distance from the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly premises," Sarma said.

Sarma further appealed to the Jharkhand government to identify the criminals and take strict action against them. "He is undergoing treatment at Paras Hospital. I pray to God for his speedy recovery. I appeal to the Jharkhand government to identify the criminals and take strict action against them," Sarma said.

Currently, the new Jharkhand government, led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who took office for the third time on July 4, is likely to expand his cabinet after proving his majority in a floor test at a special session of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly on Monday.

Read More

  1. Hemant Soren Takes Oath As 13th Chief Minister Of Jharkhand
  2. Hemant Soren: Youngest Jharkhand CM With Chequered Career

TAGGED:

JHARKHAND CM HEMANT SORENVED PRAKASH SINGH SHOT ATBJP TEARS INTO HEMANT GOVERNMENT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

From Lawyer To BSP Tamil Nadu Chief: Who Was K Armstrong?

Why Bilateral Trade Will Be An Important Issue Of Discussion During India-Russia Annual Summit

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.