BJP Leaders Tear Into Hemant Soren Government After Party Councillor Shot At In Ranchi

Ranchi(Jharkhand): Even as Hemant Soren prepares to face a floor test on Monday after taking oath as CM on being released on bail, the opposition BJP in the state has raised the issue of failure of law an order after a councillor of the party Ved Prakash Singh was shot at on Sunday.

"Ved Prakash Singh, who was an outgoing councillor, was shot and injured in the Dhurva region of Ranchi last night, not far from the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly premises. Singh was later taken to Paras Hospital, where he underwent treatment for his injuries", BJP Leader and Leader of Opposition in the Jharkhand Assembly, Amar Kumar Bauri, in a post on X, posted a picture of the emergency sign of the hospital and said that the picture depicts the situation in Jharkhand and that no person is safe in the state ruled by Hemant Soren.

"Emergency: This picture describes the situation in Jharkhand! No person in the state is safe in Hemant's state; you should worry about yourself. The government is sleeping; good night," Bauri said. The BJP State President from Jharkhand, Babulal Marandi, also took to X to condemn the incident.

"Outgoing councillor Vedprakash ji was seriously injured by criminals yesterday after being shot by them in Dhurva, Ranchi. I reached Paras Hospital late at night and inquired about his health," said Marandi. On Sunday night several top leaders of the state unit including Marandi and Union Minister of State Sanjay Seth reached the hospital to enquire about the health of the BJP councillor.

Meanwhile, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also condemned the incident and said he was praying for the speedy recovery of Councillor Singh. "Outgoing councillor and BJP leader Shri Ved Prakash Singh was shot and injured by criminals in the Dhurva police station area, a short distance from the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly premises," Sarma said.

Sarma further appealed to the Jharkhand government to identify the criminals and take strict action against them. "He is undergoing treatment at Paras Hospital. I pray to God for his speedy recovery. I appeal to the Jharkhand government to identify the criminals and take strict action against them," Sarma said.

Currently, the new Jharkhand government, led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who took office for the third time on July 4, is likely to expand his cabinet after proving his majority in a floor test at a special session of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly on Monday.